Georgina Mazzeo Bares Booty In High-Cut Fringe Dress

Georgina Mazzeo kicked off a brand new week with a stunning Instagram upload that showed her looking fierce, much to the delight of her over 2.5 million followers.

The brunette bombshell — who recently graced the cover of Maxim Magazine in Mexico — showed plenty of skin as she opted for a revealing ensemble that put all of her enviable curves on full display.

In the shot, Georgina slayed in a black dress with silver fringe sides. The garment wrapped around her shoulders tightly and exposed her muscled arms in the process. The back of the dress was open to show off even more skin.

The frock fit snugly around Georgina’s trim waistline. It also boasted a high-cut slit over her curvaceous hips. The booty-baring opening gave fans a peek at the model’s muscular thighs and pert posterior. She jazzed up the look further with a pair of lavish, dangling earrings and a thin bracelet on her wrist.

Georgina stood with her body angled to the side. She arched her back and pushed her backside out while bending one knee. She opted to rest a hand over her thigh as she turned her head to look over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The voluminous strands were styled in loose curls that hung down her back. In the caption of the post, she joked that the photo represented her mood to start the week.

Georgina’s followers held nothing back when it came to showing the post some love. The photo garnered more than 40,000 likes within the first two hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave nearly 300 messages during that time.

“So pretty,” one follower wrote.

“Spectacular body. Happy Monday,” another stated.

“Gorgeous, outstanding,” a third user quipped.

“This is such a stunning shot. You look more beautiful than ever in the dress. Great choice for hair and makeup too,” a fourth person commented.

Georgina doesn’t appear to be shy in front of the camera. She’s often seen exuding confidence and grace as she poses in eye-catching ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently drew the the attention of her fans when she opted to pose in a nude and black halter top and a dark tulle skirt with her hair up in an elegant up-do. That post was also a big hit among her adoring followers. To date, it’s raked in more than 83,000 likes and over 460 comments.