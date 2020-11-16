Holly Sonders Leaves Little To The Imagination In Shimmery Lingerie: ‘Trying To Find Some Pants And A Shirt’

Holly Sonders started the week off by sharing a lingerie-clad snap that has quickly captured the attention of her 483,000 Instagram fans. The November 16 update saw Holly searching for her pants and shirt, and added some serious heat to her feed.

The photo captured the brunette bombshell possed in front of a floor-length mirror. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Beverly Hills, California, where she shared that she was selecting her wardrobe for tonight’s show at 5 p.m. There was a suitcase on the floor in front of her and a hamper full of clothing at her back. Holly held her cell phone in one hand and rested the opposite on a barstool at her side. She gazed into her phone with a sultry stare, ensuring she captured the perfect angle.

Holly opted for a sexy lingerie set that left little to the imagination. On her upper-half, she sported a skimpy brown bra that was tight underneath her ribs, accentuating her tiny frame. It had a scooping neckline and tiny cups that showed off ample amounts of cleavage. Its thin straps were tight on her shoulders, leaving her bronze arms on display for her audience to admire.

Holly teamed the look with a pair of panties that were equally as hot. They had a set of mid-size straps that were snug over her hipbones, showing off her tiny waist and midsection. Its high-rise design allowed Holly to flaunt her lean legs while the front of the piece hit a few inches below her navel, leaving her rock-hard abs completely exposed. Holly went barefoot for the occasion, keeping her look casual.

Holly pulled back her long, brunette tresses back in a high and flirty ponytail, adding a few loose waves that spilled over her shoulder and back. Fans have not been shy about sharing their love and admiration for the update. More than 2,300 have double-tapped the update, and 100-plus left comments. Most social media users commented on the caption of the post, while several others raved over her figure.

“I’m not goin to try to tell u too put more clothes on,no way,” one follower gushed, adding a trio of flames.

“Your outfit now looks great,” a second social media user complimented.

“I’m pretty sure if you turn around, there are some pants and a shirt on the floor…trust me,” another joked.

“Pick a few outfits and show so we can vote. You look nice by the way,” one more chimed in.

Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Holly smoldered in a black bra and unzipped jeans as she showed support for the Las Vegas Raiders.