Carrie Underwood Shows Skin In Sports Bra And Skintight Leggings For Sweat Session

Carrie sizzled during a tough workout.

Carrie Underwood showed her serious strength on Instagram this week in a crop top-esque sports bra and skintight leggings from her own athleisure line.

In an impressive photo shared by Calia by Carrie Underwood on November 16, the 37-year-old proved she’s a seriously fit mom of two as she did a pull up in a sporty gray co-ord. She wore a dark top with a high-neck that finished just below her chest.

Carrie flashed her impressive abs in the torso-baring ensemble, with her tanned middle exposed in between her top and matching marl leggings. The bottoms were high-waisted and covered her navel to highlight her slim waist and world-famous toned legs, particularly her muscular thighs.

Carrie wrapped both hands around the metal bar, flashing her athletic lower arms and strong biceps with a smartwatch on her left wrist. She bent her knees with her left calf resting on top of the right and wore white sneakers.

She had her signature long, blond hair slicked back into a bun that let her natural beauty do all the talking. Her forehead and arms appeared a little shiny, likely due to sweat.

Though the exercise was tough, Carrie didn’t show it on her face. The “Dirty Laundry” hitmaker glowed and kept a neutral look, gazing in front of her.

Carrie appeared to workout at home, exercising in front of a white cabinet of ornaments and candles that appeared to be decorated for the festive season. Two large green wreaths hung on the wall behind and in front of her.

Fans flooded the comments section to praise Carrie and her coordinated ensemble.

“Get that pull up!!” one person wrote.

“Love this set,” another said with two heart eye faces.

“#GOALS,” a third wrote in all caps.

“GET. IT. @carrieunderwood,” another comment read with a clapping hands and strong arm emoji.

Carrie’s hard work in the gym was obvious last week when she stepped out at the 2020 CMA Awards in a sheer dress.

Marking the first time in over a decade that she hasn’t co-hosted the awards, the “Southbound” singer sat in the audience and revealed her fit body in a stunning sparkly gown with a thigh-high slit.

Almost all of her muscular right thigh was exposed as well as the entirety of her right arm when she walked the red carpet with husband Mike Fisher. The other side of the gown stretched to the floor with a long trumpet sleeve.