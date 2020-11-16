Camille Grammer, 52, Rocks A Floral Wetsuit As She Smooches Her Husband On The Beach

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is living her best life on the beach.

Camille Grammer rocked a floral wetsuit in new photos shared to Instagram.

In two new snaps shared with her social media fans, the 52-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wore a black and orange floral-printed suit as she frolicked on the beach with her husband, David C. Meyer, while spending their Sunday in the sun.

The gorgeous mom of two showed off her fit physique as she leaned in to kiss her man before hitting the waves with her board on the sunny day. In the caption to the post, Camille wished her 652,000 Instagram followers a happy Sunday.

In the comments section, Camille’s post earned a slew of heart and fire emoji from her many admirers.

Several commenters complimented the former Club MTV dancer on her stylish suit. Camile thanked her fans and tagged the swimwear company Acacia for the flattering bodysuit.

Other follwers raved about Camille’s youthful looks and fit body. One follower told the former reality star that she looks like a teenager.

“You look amazing,” one commenter wrote. “You have the body of a 20-year-old.”

“Damn lady! You don’t age!” another added.

“Legs for days!!!! Yasss,” a third fan chimed in.

And others noted how happy and in love Camille still looks more than two years after tying the knot with David in Hawaii.

“Ok you two are too cute!” one fan wrote. “Looking fabulous as always!!”

Several commenters noted that they miss seeing Camille on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The ex-wife of Kelsey Grammer was one of the original stars on the Bravo reality show in its first two seasons and returned as a “guest’ and “friend” of the Housewives throughout its 10-season run.

Fans know that Camille loves the beach and owns homes in Malibu and Hawaii. While she tragically lost her stunning Malibu mansion in the 2018 Woolsey fire, she completely renovated a nearby beachfront property and moved into it with her husband last year, per Bravo.com.

A scroll through Camille’s Instagram page shows that she remains healthy and active while living in her two happy places. With such an active lifestyle, it’s no surprise that her body is the envy of many RHOBH viewers.

As for how she stays fit, Camille seems to get most of her exercise while outdoors.

“I love to go on hikes, play tennis, surf, and go paddle boarding,” she previously said, per Today. “I’m a terrible surfer, but I do it anyway.”