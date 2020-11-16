‘Dancing With The Stars’ Celebs Show Off Their Ballroom Skills Ahead Of Semi-Finals

Dancing with the Stars celebrities showed off their ballroom skills ahead of Season 29 of the reality competition dance series. In a new video upload, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, and Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart all worked diligently to master their routines prior to this evening’s two dance show.

In the clip, each celebrity and their professional partner worked on a routine they would showcase during the semi-finals of Season 29. All were seen in separate rehearsal rooms where they performed one of the dances they will demonstrate.

While some rehearsed their redemption dances, which were picked by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, who also mentored the couples, others showed off their moves with an entirely new skill.

During tonight’s show, each celebrity will try to remain in the competition just one week shy of the finals. There will be two eliminations this evening and with the race between them running tight, it is anyone’s guess who will push forward into the top four. All the celebrities have their own fan bases and particular skill set that will determine their position in the top six contestants. It will likely be a shocker to viewers who will be sent home via a combination of judges and viewer votes.

In the first round, celebrities will repeat a ballroom style they struggled with earlier in the season, with the addition of a new song, in an effort to redeem themselves. The judges will mentor each of the couples as they attempt to master what they fell short on in earlier performances. For the second round, couples will perform a new ballroom style as they attempt to secure a spot in the finale.

Fans of the series had their own strong opinions about who should make it to the finale and perhaps, even win a mirrorball trophy.

“Idk, I think it might be Nelly and Johnny who go home tonight, even though they are both really great,” wrote one fan.

“I would love to see Nev/Jenna, Johnny/Britt, Kaitlyn/Artem, and Justina/Sasha in the finals,” claimed a second viewer of the show.

“I just hope everyone votes based on who really deserves to stay not who they are voting for because they just like them,” penned a third Instagram user.

“I want Nev/ Jenna and SKAI/ Alan to stay or Justina/ Sasha they’re my favorites,” remarked a fourth fan of their hopes for tonight’s finalists.