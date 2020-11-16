Kristin Cavallari Sizzles In Short Black Dress With Knees Apart

Kristin Cavallari may be known as a reality TV star, but she showed off her modeling skills in her most recent Instagram upload over the weekend.

In the shot, Kristin — who owns the jewelry company Uncommon James — dazzled her over 4.1 million followers when she rocked a skimpy little outfit in front of the camera.

The Laguna Beach alum opted for a short black dress with a floral print. The garment boasted thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also included a square neckline that flashed her ample cleavage.

The frock wrapped snugly around her slim midsection and flowed over her hips. The skirt fell high on her thighs to expose her long, lean legs.

However, it was Kristin’s accessorizes that really brought the look together. The mother-of-three stunned with a gold choker and matching chain around her neck. She added rings on her fingers and a dainty bracelet around her wrist. She tied the style together with a pair of black boots that fit high over her ankles.

Kristin sat on a stone ledge with her knees apart. She leaned forward with her arms crossed in front of her as they rested over her legs. Her head was turned to the side as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera. In the caption of the post, she referenced her necklace, claiming she’d be wearing it “on repeat.”

Her long, blond hair was parted down the center and styled in sexy waves that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Kristin’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 82,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 600 messages during that time.

“I need this choker but I can’t find it on website?!” one follower stated.

“Choker is giving me Tiffany’s circa 2006 vibes,” another declared.

“Gorgeous!!! Been one of my favs since Laguna Beach,” a third comment read.

“I want to know how to do my eye makeup like that,” a fourth user wrote.

Of course, Kristin star is no stranger to showing off her fit figure in elegant and revealing outfits. She’s often seen filling her timeline with snapshots of herself in tight tops, stunning dresses, and curve-hugging pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Very Cavallari star recently delighted her followers when she opted for a peach-colored cropped sweater and some skintight white pants as she clicked a bathroom selfie. To date, that photo has pulled in more than 113,000 likes and over 600 comments.