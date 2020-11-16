Kaitlyn Bristowe Shows Graphic ‘DWTS’ Injuries: ‘Wow’

The reality star keeled over in a new video as she revealed her painful injuries.

Kaitlyn Bristowe gave fans a pretty graphic look at her nasty Dancing with the Stars injuries as she and professional partner Artem Chigvintsev prepare for tonight’s (November 16) semi-final.

Kaitlyn posted a short clip to her Instagram account over the weekend, showing her 1.8 million followers her cuts, bruises, and blisters.

The clip began with a casual Kaitlyn looking at the camera as she mouthed along to the song “Coincidance” by Handsome Dancer. She waved her right hand over her face with her long blond hair down in messy waves.

It cut to a shot of her red and swollen knee as she showed off two nasty looking cuts with her pant leg rolled up. It looked pretty sore with large sections of skin rubbed away and bloodied patches as she zoomed in and out.

The former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette star also revealed her equally raw heels. She filmed two very large blisters on both feet, her swollen right big toe wrapped up in a bandage with a band-aid over the top, and a small cut on her second.

She continued to mouth along to the song before grimacing as she keeled over and grabbed her left side in pain, suggesting she was bruised.

Plenty of Instagram users shared love for her in the comments section, including a couple of fellow DWTS stars who opened up about their own injuries.

“I thought my feet would never return to normal… they did [winking face emoji] you are KILLING IT,” Season 22’s third place finisher Ginger Zee commented.

“No joke my right toe STILL has yet to return to looking like a real human toe. Getting scared it got stuck like this,” Chrishell Stause, who was eliminated earlier this month, wrote.

Fans also shared their support.

“You are absolutely killing it girl. Wow. Can’t wait to watch you win and then I can’t wait to watch you do you and heal!!!!” one person wrote.

“Ouch I hope You heal those must hurt! Best of luck Monday! Tissue box will be out!” another commented.

Despite the pain, Kaitlyn confirmed via her caption’s hashtags that she would be carrying on in the competition, writing, “#oneweektogo” and “#worthit.”

Tonight’s episode will feature a dramatic double elimination, and each couple will dance twice.

Kaitlyn and Artem are set to perform a redemption Paso Doble to “Hanuman” by Rodrigo Y Gabriela and will also show off new technique in a Contemporary dance to The Chicks’ hit “Cowboy Take Me Away.”