Former ‘DWTS’ Celebrity AJ McLean Shows His Christmas Spirit Alongside Wife Rochelle In New IG Share

Former Dancing with the Stars celebrity AJ McLean showed off his Christmas spirit alongside his beautiful wife Rochelle in a new Instagram photograph. The couple posted the new snap where they revealed what they had been doing since AJ left the series one week earlier. He was eliminated alongside his professional partner Cheryl Burke after performing a Viennese Waltz in honor of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and a Jive for a dance-off against Olympian Johnny Weir.

In the image, AJ wore a cream-colored long-sleeved graphic t-shirt. He donned a black beanie hat atop his head. He wore his beard cut close to his face. Atop his eyes, AJ wore thin-framed, large eyeglasses and looked directly at the camera in the image.

Rochelle had her left arm around her husband and pulled him close. She too wore a long-sleeved graphic shirt that honored the rock band Radiohead. Her blond hair was fashioned into slight waves at its ends. Rochelle had her nails painted a festive holiday red.

The couple posed in front of a stunning Christmas tree that was located in their home. The artificial tree was flocked with what appeared to be snow on its branches. It was decorated with red, green, and gold ornaments. It appeared to be placed in a living area which was painted in a tan tone. A painting was hung on the wall directly behind Rochelle.

The couple, who will celebrate their ninth anniversary on December 17, are parents to two daughters, Ava Jaymes and Lyric Dean.

AJ recently posted a video to Instagram of his two beautiful little girls as they joked around as seen here. In this video, fans can also get a better look at where the tree was placed in the family’s abode.

AJ’s followers responded with joy to the new image of their favorite Backstreet Boys member, who revealed in the photo’s caption that he would appear on the finale of Dancing with the Stars. This will air on Monday, November 23. The episode will feature the remaining four contestants of Season 29 after tonight’s double elimination that will whittle the celebrity competitors down from six.

“You two are so sweet together, I hope your holidays are amazing!” wrote one fan.

“Tomorrow won’t be the same, but I’m looking forward to watching you,” claimed a second viewer.

“You and the boys should perform on the finale!!” penned a third Instagram fan of their hopes for a Backstreet Boys performance on the series finale.

“What a beautiful couple… I always thought they were perfect for each other. Kisses from Argentina,” remarked a fourth follower.