Cindy Prado Smolders In An Upside-Down Bikini And Cow-Print Sarong: ‘Spicy Mami’

Cindy looked ready to hit up the beach.

Cindy Prado served up another smoking-hot look on her Instagram page this weekend. The model stunned her 1.7 million followers with the barely-there look on Sunday, November 15.

The Cuban bombshell overloaded her followers with images from the “spicy” photo op, sharing a total of seven snaps in the upload that added some serious heat to her page. They were taken in Miami Beach, Florida, per the geotag, where Cindy was seen standing outside on the balcony of a luxurious home. She struck a variety of poses throughout the shoot, angling her body in suggestive positions to give her audience a full-look at her phenomenal physique and killer curves. A slew of palm trees surrounded the area as she worked the camera, giving the snaps a tropical vibe.

While there was no sign of the beach in the multi-slide upload, Cindy looked ready to head down to the shore as she rocked a skimpy brown bikini that left little to the imagination. The two-piece included a triangle-style top, which the model put a unique spin on by wearing it upside-down. She tied its long, thin straps behind her neck in a halter style, creating a scoop neckline that showed off an ample amount of cleavage. Its triangle-shaped cups in the inverted style were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, showing off a scandalous amount of underboob as well.

The beauty also sported the set’s matching bikini bottoms that took her look to the next level. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her toned thighs and long, lean legs well on display for her audience to admire. She wrapped a brown-and-white cow-print sarong over top of it for some additional coverage, though fans were still able to get a good look at Cindy’s perky booty and killer curves. It was tied in a loose knot and fell low down her hips, offering a good look at her flat tummy and abs along the way.

Cindy accessorized her swimwear ensemble with a gorgeous gold pendant necklace. A pair of dainty, dangling earrings could be seen underneath her long, dirty blond locks as well.

Fans made sure to make use of the platform’s like and comment features on Cindy’s latest Instagram upload. It has been double-tapped over 58,000 times within 13 hours of going live and has racked up more than 740 comments — many with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow you are always so absolutely stunningly glamorous and sexier ever time I see you, angel,” one person wrote.

“So magnificently beautiful,” praised another fan.

“Omg you’re perfect,” a third follower quipped.

“GODDESS,” added a fourth admirer.

Cindy has incorporated swimwear in a number of her ensembles, even when she’s not hitting up the beach. In a recent post, she sported a strappy white bikini top underneath an open black blazer — a look that has amassed more than 27,000 likes and 307 comments to date.