Brooke Hogan Goes Pantsless In Knitted Sweater At The Beach

Brooke went barefoot for the shot.

Brooke Hogan got sultry in her latest Instagram upload on Sunday. The reality TV star stunned in a scanty outfit as she served up a stunning look for the camera.

Brooke — who is the daughter or professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan — showed off her killer curves as she appeared to be enjoying a beautiful day at the beach.

In the photo, Brooke opted to go pantsless as she sported a loose-fitting knitted sweater. The beige top looked to be delicate as it stretched around her midsection and fell off her shoulder.

She added a pair of white bikini bottoms to the ensemble. The garment was cut high over her voluptuous hips as it emphasized her round booty, thick thighs, and gorgeous legs in the process.

Brooke sat on a white sand beach for the shot. Her knees were bent as she flaunted her sun kissed skin. She had one arm crossed over the other as she rested her hands on her legs and leaned forward slightly. She turned her head to the side and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the snap, the rolling ocean waves could be seen. A sunlight sky and some green foliage were also visible around Brooke as she struck her pose. In the caption of the post, she spoke about the body and soul connection.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in straight strands that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Brooke’s 333,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the post. The photo garnered more than 10,000 likes within the first 16 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 200 messages about the pic during that time.

“So incredibly beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Love the caption. Stay blessed sis,” another wrote.

“How u doing? You are Absolutely Gorgeous and Simply Sexy,” a third comment read.

“True Definition Of Elegance,” a fourth user declared.

Brooke is no stranger to showcasing her hourglass curves on her social media account. She’s often seen flaunting her long, lean legs, curvaceous hips, and toned arms in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooke recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a bright blue bikini as she got soaking wet in the ocean at Clearwater Beach. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 7,400 likes and over 140 comments.