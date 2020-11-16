NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Acquire Pascal Siakam For Package Centered On No. 1 Pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the lottery teams that are seriously aiming to end their playoff drought in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, as of now, most people would agree that it would take more than Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell for the Timberwolves to have a realistic chance of making a huge noise in the loaded Western Conference next year. Luckily, they are currently in a strong position to make major roster upgrades this offseason.

Using the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network suggested that the Timberwolves could target Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors. In the proposed scenario, the Timberwolves would be sending a package that includes Jarrett Culver, James Johnson, Josh Okogie, the No. 1 selection, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Raptors in exchange for Siakam.

“If there is one specific area where the Minnesota Timberwolves struggle, it is their depth down low. Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the top big men in the NBA but there is little to no help behind him. Siakam would fix this immediately. Juan Hernangomez and Naz Reid backup Towns in the frontcourt. Siakam averaged 22.9 points per game this past season. The Timberwolves have the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft but the prospect would not be able to come in and contribute as a rookie more than Siakam could.”

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Trading all those precious assets would undeniably be a tough decision for the Timberwolves, but it’s the type of move that they should be willing to make if they want to become a relevant team in the league again next season. The potential arrival of Siakam to Minnesota would significantly boost their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, floor-spacer, and lockdown defender.

Last season, he averaged 22.9 points 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. At 26, Siakam also perfectly fits the timeline of Towns and Russell. If they grow together and find the perfect chemistry, the Timberwolves could form one of the most promising “Big Threes” in the league next season.

As of now, the Raptors are yet to make Siakam officially available on the trading block but if they would be presented with such an offer this fall, it would be hard to blame them if they decide to pull the trigger. Aside from acquiring assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process, the suggested trade would also allow them to create more salary cap space for the summer of 2021 where the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard are set to become free agents.