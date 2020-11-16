‘Bachelorette’ Star Clare Crawley Shows Off Her Stunning Shape In Black Athletic Wear

Clare Crawley, the former star of The Bachelorette, posed in black athletic wear and spoke about the holiday season in a new Instagram share. The stunning blond shared her feelings regarding the upcoming holiday season in the caption of the post. Her 967,000 followers hit the “like” button 88,000 times thus far.

The beautiful 39-year-old showed off her stunning shape as she posed in the open trunk of a car. The tan interior of the automobile had a contrasting black accent.

She donned a top that had had thick shoulder straps and a scooped neckline. Its bottom ended just underneath her breasts. Her midsection was exposed. She paired that with tight, black leggings that ended just at her ankles. Clare added white sneakers to her outfit.

For accessories, she kept it simple with several, thin gold bangle bracelets and a thick, gold finger on the third finger of her right hand.

Clare smiled brightly in the snap. Her blond hair was cut short to her shoulders and fell into soft waves that gave her a beachy vibe. Clare appeared to have a slight tan on her body which gave her skin a golden glow against the darker color of the material.

Clare rested her right arm on top of a large pumpkin. Next to that, a smaller pumpkin was pictured. Underneath her left hand, a smaller, darker-colored gourd also seen. In the snap, she did not wear her stunning 4.5-carat Neil Lane engagement ring from fiance Dale Moss which features a radiant-cut diamond framed by two shield-shaped diamonds set in platinum reported People Magazine. The two met on the set of the ABC reality competition dating series and were engaged just a few weeks into the filming of the newest season.

She shared in the caption that she was unsure of whether or not to enjoy the upcoming holiday of thanks or move forward straight toward a celebration of Christmas.

Fans appeared to be in agreement with Clare’s sentiments.

“I think I’m the only person with Thanksgiving decor,” wrote one fan.

“Maybe some ‘NSYNC Christmas music? But yes, we are all decorating already,” claimed a second fan.

“I’m a ‘don’t decorate before Thanksgiving’ kind of girl, but this year I broke my rule and brought out all my Christmas stuff! And I ain’t mad about it,” joked a third Instagram user.

A fourth fan appeared to have a different take on the photograph. They believed she was making a different type of statement with the photograph.

“Definitely thought this was a pregnancy announcement!!” stated a fourth admirer.