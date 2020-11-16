Yanet Garcia Looks Smoking Hot In A Skintight Dress & Gold Heels While Celebrating Her 30th In Vegas

Celebrations were in order in Yanet Garcia’s most recent Instagram share. The model and Instagram star made a trip to Las Vegas this past weekend to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The image captured Garcia posed in front of a glass railing that overlooked beautiful, beaded curtains and a hotel bar. A geotag in the post indicated that she was at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Garcia turned her figure in profile, resting one hand on top of the railing and draping the opposite near her side. She popped her booty back to accentuate her curves and looked over her shoulder with a big smile.

Garcia sizzled in a sexy purple dress that did nothing but favors for her gym-honed figure. The garment fit snugly on every single inch of her figure, and it featured a slight turtleneck top. The piece showed off her slender arms and also accentuated her busty assets. It was tight on her midsection, highlighting her hourglass curves, which have helped launch her into a social media sensation.

The bottom of the ensemble was just as hot, showcasing Garcia’s pert derriere. It had a daringly short length that allowed her to show off her killer legs, which were entirely bronze. She added a pair of sky-high heels in a metallic gold color that added another smoking hot element to her outfit. Garcia styled her long, brunette tresses with a side part, adding a few loose curls. Her hair spilled messily over her shoulders and fell midway down her back.

In her caption, she exclaimed that “this is 30,” adding a few emoji to the end of her words. Fans have not been shy about showering the update with love. In a matter of hours, the sexy snap has garnered over 466,000 likes and 1,900-plus comments. Some social media users dropped a line to rave over Garcia’s incredible body while many others wished her a happy birthday instead.

“How are you possible?? You are booty goals, body goals, and face goals,” one Instagrammer raved, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“That body is perfect. Hope you have the best birthday ever babe,” a second social media user added.

“Swear you don’t even look 30 you look more like 26 beautiful as always,” another fan pointed out with the addition of a few flames.

“You look amazing and beautiful as always. Best wishes to you on your special day,” a fourth chimed in.

Last week, the weathercaster sizzled in a pair of Daisy Dukes as she posed for Maxim Mexico.