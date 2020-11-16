Sarah Houchens Goes Topless In Red Thong Bottoms

Sarah Houchens hit up her Instagram account on Sunday to post a spicy new upload. The model stunned in a barely-there ensemble, as she wished her over 1.1 million followers a good morning from New York City.

In the racy pic, Sarah put her perfect posterior on full display while she opted to go topless in a pair of red thong bottoms. The string bikini briefs tied over her curvy hips and fit snugly around her petite waist. The garment also highlighted her round booty and muscular thighs in the process.

Sarah’s bare torso gave fans a peek at her toned back, as well as the gym-honed muscles of her arms. She stood with her legs apart and her backside facing the camera as she pushed one hip out and arched her back.

She placed both of her arms high above her head and linked her hands together as if to stretch while greeting the day. Sarah appeared to be looking out of a large window, which boasted a city view. A table with a rolled white towel placed on top could be seen in the background, as sunlight streamed through the glass to illuminate her bronzed body. She geotagged her location as The Willamsburg Hotel.

She also wore her long, blond hair in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

Sarah’s followers didn’t waste any time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 30,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 500 remarks on the pic during that time.

“I AM TOTALLY OBSESSED WITH YOU,” one follower wrote.

“What a beautiful view,” declared another.

“Love the red color against your tan,” a third user gushed.

“I could look at this picture all day long. You are stunning. I do wish I could see your beautiful face though, and that pretty smile that I love so much. Gorgeous as always Sarah. Have a great week,” a fourth person commented.

Sarah doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to being scantily clad in front of the camera. She’s often seen flaunting her killer curves in racy outfits such as teeny bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a frilly black thong lingerie set while hanging around her house. To date, that post has raked in more than 27,000 likes and over 550 comments.