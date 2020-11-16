Maisie Smith Wears Fluffy Crop Top & Frilly Miniskirt For ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Maisie Smith took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The talented actress is currently a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing and has not only impressing viewers with her dance skills over the past few weeks but also with her attire.

For week four, Smith stunned in a fluffy green crop top with thick straps. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. She paired the ensemble with a high-waisted frilly miniskirt that was shimmery and fell above her upper thigh area. As seen on Strictly Come Dancing’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch here, Smith completed her look with strappy heels that showcased her toes. The EastEnders star tied her ginger hair in two side ponytails and accessorized with dangling earrings. She kept her nails short and looked very glam for the occasion.

Smith stood next to her Spanish dance partner, Gorka Márquez, who wore a plain top with an unbuttoned, short-sleeved shirt that featured an exotic leaf pattern all over. He paired the outfit with green shorts and wrapped a white belt around his waist. Márquez showed off the numerous tattoos inked down his right arm and appeared to be wearing a watch/bracelet.

The 19-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the pair were captured in front of a dark backdrop from the thighs-up. They both flashed a smile directly at the camera lens and sported doll-like poses.

In the next slide, the dancing duo continued to act like dolls, which went with the theme of their dance this past weekend.

According to The Sun, Smith landed herself in the bottom two on Sunday but still remains in the competition. Max George, who was one-fourth of the boy band The Wanted, was sent home.

For her Instagram caption, she expressed how grateful she is to be on the show for another week. The teen thanked everyone who has been voting and supporting her.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 65,000 likes and over 370 comments, proving to be very popular with her 830,000 followers.

“You were amazing Maisie, chin up and unleash that carefree bubbly girl from episode 1,” one user wrote.

“Girl you were amazing!!! You did not deserve to be in the dance-off, you are crazy talented!! bounce back and smash week 5, I’ll be voting even harder next week!” another person shared.

“You are a STAR. So proud of u always,” remarked a third fan.

“You did NOT deserve to be in the bottom two, you’re amazing! Continue to smash it xxx,” a fourth admirer commented.