Nata Lee Flaunts Her Voluptuous Chest In Skintight Dress With Low-Cut Neckline

Blond bombshell Nata Lee kicked off the week by sharing a series of photos to Instagram that featured her rocking a glamorous look in a sequined dress. The sparkly number had a low-cut neckline, showcasing her ample cleavage.

Nata’s sexy garment hugged her body, highlighting her hourglass shape. It also had thin shoulder straps and a slit up the back. The hemline fell below her knees.

The model completed her chic look with a pair of black stiletto sandals with thin straps that wrapped around her ankles, and she carried a small clutch covered with white sequins.

Nata wore her hair down in big curls that skimmed her shoulders.

In the caption, she explained that the photo was part of Paramount Hotel’s one-year celebration in Dubai. She also credited the photographer and stylist for the photo shoot.

The update was a smash hit among her followers, with more than 113,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

The post consisted of not one, but six photos that caught Nata in a variety of poses in the sexy garment. Most of the pictures captured her standing in front of a shimmery, beaded curtain.

Nata faced the camera in the first frame. She posed with one hip cocked and her legs crossed, highlighting her curvaceous figure. She placed one hand behind her head and she gave the camera a sultry look as pieces of her hair fell across her face.

The second snap captured Nata from a side view. She rested one hand against a railing while she arched her back and bent one knee, highlighting her perky derrière, ample bustline and slim waist. She looked downward with a smile on her face.

Nata faced the lens in the third slide. She gazed at the camera while she held the handbag next to her thighs. Sequins on her dress reflecting light drew the eye to her chest.

The popular influencer was sitting on a sofa in the fourth image. She was adjusting the straps on one of her heels while she gazed off to one side. The pose gave her followers a nice peek down her dress while also showing off her toned legs.

Nata posed in front of a poster in the fifth photo. With one hand behind her head, she flaunted her tiny waist while she looked at the lens.

The last picture was similar to the first in that it saw Nata facing the lens as she stood next to the beaded curtain. She gazed downward with a sultry expression while showing off her shapely hips.