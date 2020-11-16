Abby Dowse Sizzles In A Black Thong & Thigh-High Socks For Sexy Selfie

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sexy selfie in which she rocked a casual ensemble that showcased her curves.

The photo was captured in her bedroom, which was decorated in neutral tones. A bed covered in white linens was visible in the background, as well as a sleek white gloss nightstand and a lamp with some pale wood accents. She perched on a white chair positioned in the corner, and natural light flooded the space.

Abby’s outfit was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a label she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to tag the brand’s own page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Abby was a burst of color in the otherwise neutral space thanks to her cropped hoodie, which featured a tie-dye print incorporating shades of teal, sky blue and bright red. The garment had a loose fit, with the fabric draping over her slender arms and upper body. It was a cropped length, and left Abby’s slim waist visible.

She paired the casual top with a simple yet sexy black lace thong that left her pert posterior on full display. The thick straps stretched high over her hips, elongating her sculpted legs, and the patch of fabric settled at her lower back, leaving her shapely rear exposed.

Abby finished the look with a few accessories, including a pair of thigh-high socks that were black with horizontal bands near the top. The socks drew attention to her toned thighs, and she had her legs slightly spread as she posed for the snap.

Her long blond locks were pulled up in a messy ponytail and secured with a blue scrunchie. A few strands remained loose to frame her flawless features, and she held her cell phone in one hand as she captured the shot.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 20,700 likes within five hours of going live. It also racked up 321 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Scrunchie and the high soccer socks always a vibe. Casual and still so incredible gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“You look better every day,” another follower chimed in, including two flame emoji in the comment.

“It certainly is a happy Monday now,” a third fan remarked, referencing Abby’s caption.

“Babe,” another commented simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji and praise hands emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby thrilled her followers by showing off even more skin as she rocked a scandalously revealing swimsuit while immersed in a small pool. The swimwear placed a serious amount of cleavage on display, and she had her blond tresses up in a messy bun as she waded through the crystal clear water.