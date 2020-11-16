Sofia Vergara Lifts Up Her Red Lace Dress In Stilettos

The actress hiked up her dress backstage at the PCAs.

Sofia Vergara tried to use her dress to keep herself safe while attending the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards last night (November 15). The star shared a hilarious photo on Instagram that showed her outside the event as she pulled up her gown in an attempt to stay covered amid the pandemic.

Sofia bundled up her long, red lace dress with both hands. She lifted it upwards over her mouth and nose, hiding the bottom half of her face as a jokey way to prevent catching coronavirus.

Only Sofia’s eyes were visible as she shielded her nose and mouth with the skirt, which was lace on the outside with netting underneath for a poofy effect. All those around her in the background sported masks.

The 48-year-old America’s Got Talent judge had her long, brunette hair straight and down in a center part and showed off her gold, embellished open toe heels.

In the caption, Sofia joked that she was “running” to her vehicle as she made her way down a black carpet next to a trash can. She confirmed the dress was by legendary fashion house Dolce and Gabbana, who she thanked in her native language of Spanish, and added the hashtags “#peopleschoiceawards” and “#modernfamily” with three red hearts.

Sofia’s upload proved popular with her 20.5 million followers, amassing over 125,000 likes and 375-plus comments.

Fans joked about her unique way of staying safe and praised her obvious beauty in the comments section.

“[Too] Funny,” one person commented with two crying laughing, a kissing, and a rose emoji.

“You are the best,” another wrote with two of the same laughing faces.

“You’re my queen,” a third person told her with a heart eye, red heart, and a tongue sticking out face.

“La más linda del mundo,” another commented in Spanish with another heart eye face, which translates, via Google Translate, to “The most beautiful in the world.”

In another snap shared to her Instagram account that same day, the mom of one confirmed she did wear a mask inside. She wore a stylish leopard-print covering and posed with her hand on her hip.

The snap also gave fans a better look at her stunning gown, which has a slinky lace bodice with skin-colored lining and a thick band around her slim waist.

Sofia went home a winner after the show. She took home the Comedy TV Star of 2020 award for her role as Gloria Pritchett in Modern Family, which ended after 11 seasons earlier this year.