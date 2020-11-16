Norwegian Hottie Hilde Osland Leaves Little To The Imagination While Going Braless Under A Sexy Crop Top

Hilde Osland kicked off the workweek right, sharing a series of smoking hot snaps that saw her in minimal attire. The November 16 update included three images that showed off her incredible body.

The first photo in the set captured Hilde posed against a white wall. The model stood next to a white mirror, and a streak of sunlight appeared over her head. Hilde faced her chest toward the camera, extending her hands in front of her midsection in a sexy pose. She tilted her head to the side and met the camera lens with a sultry stare. Hilde put one thigh over the other, popping her hip to the side to accentuate her curves.

She rocked a light blue outfit that perfectly suited her frame. A tag in the post indicated that the set was from Oh Polly. On her upper half, she sported a tiny crop top with a thick band that was worn snug on her ribs. It had a scooping neckline that teased a generous peek of cleavage and semi-sheer sleeves that were tight on Hilde’s arms. The garment’s padded shoulders gave the outfit an extra element of glam.

She paired the look with a matching skirt that was equally as hot. The piece was tight on her lower-half, accentuating her hourglass curves. It had a thick waistband that was tight on her waist and did a great job of highlighting her tiny midsection. Its short length also teased a peek at Hilde’s shapely thighs, which were entirely bronze. She wore her long, blond locks with a deep side part and they spilled messily over her shoulders and back.

Hilde added a few accessories to her ensemble, including a set of layered necklaces. She also wore a pair of diamond earrings, which provided her look with just the right amount of bling. Hilde added a single gold bangle to her wrist as well.

The second image was snapped at a closer angle but was cropped at Hilde’s chest. She went braless for the occasion, making for an NSFW look that proved hard to be ignored. The last image in the series treated her audience to another great view of her bombshell curves.

In the caption, Hilde asked fans to select their favorite shot. Since the update went live a few moments ago, it’s garnered more than 23,000 likes and 500-plus comments. Many fans commented on their favorite image while several others left emoji instead.

“Omg so pretty I love all,” one follower wrote, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Unbelievably gorgeous in all 3 but if i had to choose it would be #2. You get a better look at those mesmerizing eyes,” a second chimed in.

“Now, this is cute af,” one more wrote.