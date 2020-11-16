CupcakKe Gives Fans A View From Behind In Purple Bodysuit: ‘Late Night Snack’

Rapper CupcakKe, who has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX and Kelela, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new fiery snapshots of herself.

The “Lawd Jesus” hitmaker stunned in a purple bodysuit with yellow trim. The item of clothing appeared to have “Lakers” written across the front. She let the straps from the garment hang off her shoulders, which helped display her decolletage, and the tattoo inked on her chest. CupcakKe wrapped herself up in a cropped purple jacket with fur cream fur detailing. She showed off her legs and completed her attire with eye-catching purple-and-yellow lace-up boots. CupcakKe rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of pink polish. She accessorized herself with large hoop earrings and styled her long dark hair in braids. CupcakKe showcased the tattoos on both her hands and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to three images within the one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured leaning beside a white wall from head-to-toe. CupcakKe linked her hands together and flashed a smile directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, the entertainer sported an over-the-shoulder pose and let her locks drape behind her shoulders.

In the third and final frame, CupcakKe gave fans a view from behind in a different location. She raised one hand to the side of her face and looked at the camera with a strong look.

For her caption, Cupcakke referred to herself as a “late night snack.”

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 23,000 likes and over 330 comments, proving to be very popular with her 572,000 followers.

“SNACK? Miss Cupcakke you are a whole MEAL!!!” one user wrote.

“You’ve been my style icon for the last three years,” another person shared.

“Late night, early morning, afternoon. Issa all day every day snack,” remarked a third fan.

“YOU’RE SO FINEEEE!! LOVE YOU BADDY,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

