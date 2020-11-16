‘DWTS’ Fans Are Pulling For Semi-Finalist Nelly Who Shows Off His Legendary Smile In New Instagram Clip

Dancing with the Stars fans appear to be pulling for semi-finalist Nelly to win this season of the series in the comments section of a new Instagram video clip. The Grammy-award winning rapper was seen flashing his legendary smile. The short video accompanied a caption where the show joked his expression was akin to someone excited to get their food while eating out.

In the video snippet, Nelly was seen looking side to side, and up and down, in a series of clips that were edited together.

He wore a white t-shirt as he stood in one of the show’s rehearsal rooms. He added a gold bracelet to his right wrist and a watch on his left. In his ears, large diamond stud earrings were seen. He had a small black microphone attached to the collar of his shirt.

Nelly is one of six remaining celebrities in the competition for Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars. His competitors include Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson, One Day at a Time celeb Justina Machado, Catfish host Nev Schulman, and Olympian Johnny Weir.

His followers cheered him on in the comments section of the post. They are hopeful he will make it through tonight’s double elimination and head to the finals where four remaining celebs will face off for a mirrorball trophy.

“VOTE NELLY TOMORROW. if you vote different, keep it to yourself, embarrassing,” penned one fan.

“I could watch Nelly smile alllll day, get those calls and text in people! Get him to the finals!” exclaimed a second follower.

“My goshhh! Been crushing on that smile since I was 13!!!!!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Yoooo I love my man Nelly, I’ll be watching,” claimed a fourth fan.

Fans are eager for Nelly to advance during tonight’s competition after a disappointing batch of judge’s scores last week where fans felt he was awarded lower scores than he deserved.

In the first round of dances that will air this evening, celebrities will repeat a ballroom style they struggled with earlier in the season, with the addition of a new song, in an effort to redeem themselves. The judges will mentor each of the couples as they attempt to master what they fell short on in earlier performances. For the second round, couples will perform a new style of dance as they attempt to secure a spot in the finale.

Nelly and his professional partner Daniella Karagach are scheduled to dance to a redemption Paso Doble to “Run Boy Run” by Woodkid. They will be mentored by Dancing with the Stars judge and professional choreographer, Bruno Tonioli, who will critique their performance and add his professional insight as to how they can improve on their technique as they perform this dance for a second time. The couple’s second performance will be a Jive to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra.