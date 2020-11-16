Saffron Barker Models Crop Top & Skort From New Clothing Range

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has her own clothing range with fashion brand In The Style and is getting ready to release her next collection. Barker used the social media platform to model the items before the launch on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old stunned in what appeared to be a beige-and-dark brown checkered crop top. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. She paired the ensemble with a matching skort that fell above her upper thigh area. The garment featured a slit on the left side, which helped expose more of the detailing of what was underneath. Barker wrapped herself up in a loose-fitted shirt with long sleeves that also had the same print. She left the attire to hang off her left shoulder and completed her look with black lace-up leather boots that were in the style of Dr. Martens. Barker held onto black shades and accessorized herself with gold necklaces. She kept her nails short for the occasion and sported her shoulder-length blond hair down with a middle part.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Barker lifted one foot off the ground and looked to her right with her arms raised.

In the next slide, the influencer was captured in front of a wooden fence from head-to-toe. Barker parted her legs open and placed one hand on her hip. She gazed up in the same direction and sported a smirky expression.

For her caption, Barker informed fans that her next collection will be available on Wednesday, November 18.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 152,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“Such a pretty girl,” one user wrote, adding the heart emoji.

“No cap Saff is the prettiest person ever, just look at her,” another person shared.

“This outfit brings clueless vibes!!!” remarked a third fan.

“WOW. You look insane you angel,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in an oversized beige-and-white jumper that was tucked into her high-waisted beige skort. Barker accessorized with rings and small hoop earrings and rocked black lace-up boots.