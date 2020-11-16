Courtney Stodden Stuns In Topless Selfie Wearing Nothing But ‘Beauty Cream’

The reality star flaunted her bare hourglass figure on Instagram.

Courtney Stodden showed plenty of skin over the weekend as she stripped down for a sexy yet candid selfie. The reality star proudly flaunted her jaw dropping bare curves on Instagram for a November 15 grid upload as she sat down to apply her “beauty cream.”

The 26-year-old posed topless in front of a large mirror with another behind her that helped her snap the photo of her bare back. She covered her modesty with her arm, resting her chin on the back of her hand, and a black makeup bag on a desk that appeared to be covered with stickers.

Courtney held her hand up to the mirror, which had large blue light bulbs around the outside, and pursed her lips slightly as she looked at herself on her phone screen. The star had several blotches of white cream on her face, including over her cheeks, her forehead, and above her eye.

Courtney cropped the NSFW photo just above her booty, leaving it up to her followers to decide if she was fully nude as she flaunted her hourglass figure.

She showed off her entire back by tying her long blond hair into a low, loose bun with a white satin scrunchie. The Mother/Daughter Experiment and Couple’s Therapy star also kept her locks away from her face with large black clip.

The comments section was overrun with sweet messages from fans.

“Such natural beauty, you have been blessed,” one person said.

“Hip to waist ratio,” another commented with a heart eye emoji.

“You are stunning, inside and out!” a third comment read.

“Girl I love you so much I’m so proud of you and you’ve accomplished so much I admire you I’m going through so much s*** right now and seeing how you’ve handled it like a boss helps me know I can get through this,” another wrote.

Courtney’s post has received over 2,610 likes and 39-plus comments, proving popular with her fans.

The mirror selfie wasn’t the only peek at her enviable curves the former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. contestant gave her almost 290,000 followers this weekend.

She also posted a very steamy black-and-white shower shot that showed her soaking wet in a steamy cubicle.

Courtney covered her bare chest with her right hand and again cropped it above her derrière. She closed her eyes and tilted her head upwards as her wet hair ran down her back and over her shoulders.

“I am enough and so are you #instadaily,” Courtney wrote in the caption.