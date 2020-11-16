‘DWTS’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Tenderly Kisses Wife Jenna Johnson In Intimate Set Snap

Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy tenderly kissed his gorgeous wife Jenna Johnson in an intimate image taken on the set of the ABC reality competition series. The behind-the-scenes shot was taken as Val snuggled with Jenna as they stood among their fellow dancers prior to the COVID-19 restrictions that mandate social distancing on the set of the show.

Jenna looked lovely in a gray athletic top with thick shoulder straps that stopped just above her ribcage. Her leggings appeared to be high-waisted and created a long and lean line to the lower half of her body. Her dark hair was pulled up into a loose ponytail as she looked off-camera and leaned into her handsome husband, her hands clasped against his chest.

Val kissed the side of Jenna’s head in the sweet moment captured by the cameras. He wore a black sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head. That was paired with dark basketball shorts. Val wore a watch on his left wrist and held a water bottle in his hand as he leaned his body into his wife’s.

Another blonde female pro was seen from the back in the shot.

Behind the couple, who likely did not know they were being photographed, were rows of silver chairs. These were assembled for the studio audience to witness the performances and show their appreciation for the hard work of both the pros and the celebrity competitors each week. Since the pandemic has changed the way the show is filmed, those are no longer part of the overall setup of the series. Those have been replaced with large screens that add light and dimension to the set in its current state.

Pros do not work together in group dances which were a major part of each episode of the series, which generally opened each episode and were part of the cutaways from and returns from its commercial breaks.

Jenna explained in a post that this was one of her favorite moments with Val.

Viewers of Dancing with the Stars loved the sweet snap of the couple. They shared their remarks in the comments section of the post.

“Tbt back when the ballroom had chairs for us,” reflected one fan.

“I love this. I love seeing a man love his wife in public,” penned a second follower.

“Soulmate for life,” claimed a third Instagram user of the snap.

“Awww you are so cute and this pic is so adorable,” remarked a fourth fan.