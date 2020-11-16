Mandy Moore, 36, Shows Off Her Adorable Baby Bump In Form-Fitting Black Dress

The 'This Is Us' star debuted her baby bump at the 2020 People's Choice Awards.

Mandy Moore showed off her baby bump at the People’s Choice Awards. The 36-year-old This Is Us star wowed in a form-fitting long-sleeve black Brandon Maxwell dress as she accepted the Drama TV Star award at the 2020 edition of the awards show ceremony.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram page, Mandy rested her hand on her bump as she posed from the side in her stylish long dress. The pregnant actress paired the look with bright blue statement earrings.

She also shared alternate views of her bump as she posed alone and with her glam squad.

In the caption to the post, the grateful mom-to-be thanked everyone for her acting honor and noted the COVID-19 protocols that were put into play to make the event safe for everyone. Mandy also tagged her hair and makeup artist and stylist as she noted this was her unborn child’s very first awards show appearance.

In the comments section, fans and famous friends reacted to the stunning shot of the glowing mom-to-be.

“If we ever thought you couldn’t be cuter… enter these photos!!!!! ” came one comment.

“Congratulations beautiful soon to be mama!!” another follower wrote.

“You know I am so here for this!!!! Yess bump!!! Looking gorgeous friend!” another added.

“Such a gorgeous dewy look. You’re glowing!” a fourth commenter chimed in.

Another joked that it would be a disappointment if Mandy doesn’t have triplets like her This is Us character, Rebecca Pearson.

After she was announced as the winner of the Drama TV Star award, Mandy thanked voters as well as all This Is Us viewers. She noted that everyone who loves the show is part of a “growing family.”

The actress adorably rubbed her baby bump while accepting her award and also gave a shout it to her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.

“To the love of my life Taylor, I’m so excited to bring this baby boy into the world with you,” she said.

In September, Mandy announced her pregnancy on Instagram. The actress is due with her first child, a baby boy, in early 2021

Mandy has been keeping extra busy ahead of her baby’s arrival. In addition to shooting scenes for her hit series This Is Us, the expectant mom has been working on her music career. Last week, Mandy dropped two holiday singles titled “How Could This Be Christmas?” and “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”