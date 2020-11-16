Nazanin Mandi Turns Up The Heat In Red Bra, Lace Panties & Sheer Tights For Savage X Fenty Post

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The model is a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s brand, Savage X Fenty, and proved that she is the perfect candidate to be promoting their attire with her most recent post.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a fiery red bra that displayed her decolletage and toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with lace panties of the same color. Mandi opted for sheer red tights over the top that also had “Savage X Fenty” written down the right leg in red. She completed her look with see-through heels that still managed to showcase her pedicured toes. Mandi kept her nails short for the occasion and styled her dark shoulder-length curly hair down. She is a fan of body art and showcased the tattoos inked on her arm and the side of her body.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi was captured from head-to-toe in front of a lit-up mirror. She leaned forward and placed her hands on the lower part of her legs. Mandi gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she was snapped sitting down with her long right leg stretched out. Mandi raised one hand to the white curtain beside her and tilted her head up, showcasing her side profile.

In the third and final frame, the former R U the Girl contestant showed off her statuesque figure with one hand raised above her head. Mandi’s reflection was seen in the tall mirror behind her, giving fans a view of her attire from behind.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 54,000 likes and over 560 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“wow you did it again but I’m not sure surprised. My jaw is so on the floor,” one user wrote.

“We are not worthyyy,” another person shared.

“Yassss. You and this red is everything,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“I’d love to wake up to this wonderful woman,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut white top that had a corset-style bodice while the rest was in the style of a blazer. Mandi wore the look with high-waisted light blue jeans with a rip in the knee area and went barefoot.