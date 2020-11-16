Maya Jama Wows In Oversized Shirt, Sheer Tights & Knee-High Leather Boots For Latest Outfit Post

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The former BBC Radio 1 presenter is known for slaying with her fashion choices and made her most recent outfit got the attention it deserved.

Jama stunned in an oversized brown shirt with long sleeves. She left half the item of clothing unbuttoned and displayed her decolletage. Jama paired the ensemble with sheer black tights and black-and-tan knee-high boots that were made out of leather material. She opted for an orange beret with stylish sunglasses with bright lenses. Jama wrapped a black, tan, and beige bag around her body and rocked acrylic nails. She accessorized with a gold chain necklace and hoop earrings. Jama styled her long, wavy dark hair down for the occasion.

The 26-year-old treated her fans to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting down outdoors on the edge of a curb in front of a wooden door. Jama lifted up her right leg and rested her arm on her knee. She gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted, making everything look effortless.

In the next slide, Jama was snapped from head-to-toe while walking down a quiet alley. She looked down and appeared to have been photographed candidly.

In the third frame, Jama was caught from a lower angle. She pucked up her lips and sported a pouty expression while holding onto the lenses of her shades.

In the fourth and final snap, the former Loose Women panelist kicked up a leg and posed side-on.

For her caption, Jama informed fans this upload was an ad for the Coach bag she was wearing.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 162,000 likes and over 710 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“I’m in love with you and your outfit,” one user wrote.

“You have no right… being this fine,” another person shared.

“Nah the whole outfit tho! I mean, it’s fire,” remarked a third fan.

“YES MAAM ITS THE WHOLE FIT FOR ME,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Making a huge impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for the TV personality. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a brown silk dress that was cut-out around the midriff area. Jama paired the outfit with strappy heels that showcased her pedicured toes and wore her luscious brunette hair down with a middle part.