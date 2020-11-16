‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Flaunts Her Body In Tight Leggings & Fuzzy Coat

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model, Hunter McGrady, flaunted her body in tight leggings and a fuzzy coat as she braved the New York City chill in a new Instagram share. The gorgeous blond showed off the reasons why she is one of the most popular of the publication’s swimsuit models in the snap. She showed off her posterior and smiled brightly for her 703,000 followers who hit the “like” button on the photograph over 11,000 times.

The image was snapped in the Big Apple. Hunter stood in the street. Behind her, a series of automobiles were parked near the curb in front of an apartment building. The street had scattered leaves on it, a symbol of the chilly fall season.

Hunter wrapped her voluptuous body in a long, fuzzy white coat that had a wide collar. Its length reached the top of her calves. The item is from a brand she created for QVC named All Worthy. This is an all-inclusive line of clothing that was designed from a plus-size point of view and can be enjoyed by everyone. It ranges in sizes from XXS‒5X.

She paired that with a pair of skintight leggings, also from her brand, that appeared to have a darker panel in the front than the back. These clung to her toned calves.

Hunter finished off her style with a pair of tight, Cuban-heeled, ankle-height black boots. These had a pointed toe box and gave a long and lean look to her legs.

As an accessory, the model added a stunning padded-style purse with a gold chain that was suspended from her left shoulder. It had a Chanel logo on the closure, the only item that broke up the overall dark color of the item.

Hunter looked over her left shoulder in the image. Her long blond hair was worn parted in the middle and in pushed over to the side. It fell in loose waves that elegantly framed her face and showed off her deep dimples.

Followers of the model and body-positive activist shared their appreciation for the snap in the comments section of the post.

“You look just like your beautiful mother in this photo!” noted one fan.

“Love this look! Gorgeous!” remarked a second fan, who added a smile emoji with heart eyes at the end of their post.

“Wow, Hunter, you make me want this coat! Going to look it up now! P.S.- love how down to earth you are- and always so beautiful!” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Looking stylish girl, love this look you are stunning!” penned the fourth fan.