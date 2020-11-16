Pia Mia Promotes New Single In Playboy Top & Daisy Dukes With Frayed Hems: ‘Stream LOVEFOOL’

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update her followers with a number of new snapshots of herself. The Guamanian singer and actress recently dropped a new single and is using the social media platform to promote the track.

The “We Should Be Together” hitmaker stunned in a white T-shirt that featured the signature Playboy bunny logo in red across the front. The item of clothing featured short sleeves and looked like an oversized crop top. Pia paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue denim shorts that had frayed hems. She completed her look with long white socks that had red and blue stripes going around the top, a black-and-white coat — which she held over her right shoulder — and white heels. Pia rocked long, pointy acyrlic nails that were painted with a coat of red polish. She accessorized herself with rings and several necklaces. Pia scraped back her blond hair and styled her locks in one long plait.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured in a living room location from the thighs-up. Pia held the front of her top up and showed off her midriff. She pushed one leg forward and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next frame, Pia gave fans a view from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose, which helped showcase her attire from the back.

In the third slide, the After We Collided actress showed off her outfit from the legs-down.

For her caption, she reminded her fanbase to stream her new song, “Lovefool,” her recent collaboration with twocolours. According to Your EDM, the track is a house remix of The Cardigans’ classic ’90s hit of the same name.

In the span of 13 hours, Pia’s post racked up more than 65,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“STREAMING ALL THE TIME,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“The way you invented being a fashion icon,” another person shared.

“I love this song! I truly enjoy your music! I think you are an amazing person and very talented! You inspire me with your unique style! I think you are a great role model! I wish you all the best with your career! I know you will go very far, you are doing great! I love seeing people go after their dreams and achieve their goals! Thank you for always being sweet to your fans! I hope you see my comment! Thanks for being you!” remarked a third fan.