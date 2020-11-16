Pamela Anderson Pulls Up Plunging Dress To Reveal Underwear In NSFW Update

The model gave fans a surprise on Instagram.

Pamela Anderson gave fans a NSFW social media upload over the weekend when she pulled up her dress to reveal her underwear in a sexy photo. The star seriously heated things up on her Instagram story on Sunday, November 15, as she hiked up the bottom few inches of her ensemble to flash her panties.

The light pink look featured a silk bodice from under her chest to her toned thighs, and she posed with her right arm wrapped around her torso to highlight her slim waist.

The 53-year-old lifted the dress above her left hip, giving a peek at her skimpy white panties as she stood with her legs together. Her underwear was pulled up high to make her bare thighs look extra long and appeared to have thin strings over her slim hips.

Pamela’s slinky outfit also showed plenty of her tanned décolletage, plunging low to flaunt her cleavage. The top half seemed to be a halter-neck with light pink lace over her chest. It was lined with the satin material but sheer over her shoulders.

The captionless snap appeared to be a throwback from a professional photo shoot and was cropped at her mid-thigh. She leaned against a white door frame, resting on her right arm, as her body faced left.

Pamela rocked her signature heavy black eyeliner and dark eyeshadow and had her full lips slightly parted with her teeth together. She turned her head the opposite way to her body and looked into the distance with here eyes slightly squinted.

The former Baywatch star and Playboy model had her signature long, blond locks curled and cascading over her shoulders with her wispy bang pushed left. Pamela stood in front of wooden furniture in the white-walled room behind her.

The former Dancing with the Stars Season 10 and Season 15 All-Stars contestant has been teasing fans with several sultry shots of herself on social media recently.

In a photo shared to her Instagram grid around the same time, Pamela showed off her booty as she leaned out of an open window in a tiny white dress with thin adjustable straps.

The star again had her locks down and told her over 1 million followers that she was going live on the influencer website Jasmin.com. She said she would be joined by her mom, Carol Anderson, who would share some of her “wisdom.”

Pamela encouraged fans to ask them anything and said it would be “a lot [of] fun.”