Kylie Jenner Poses In Low-Cut Leather Corset-Style Top & Pants While Promoting New Festive Makeup Range

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The reality star is launching a new makeup range and is using the social media platform to promote her brand while also slaying with her fashion.

Jenner stunned in a dark brown corset-style top that was made out of leather. The item of clothing featured no straps and was relatively low-cut. While displaying her decolletage, Jenner paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted leather pants. She rocked long, pointy acrylic nails that were painted with polish that was a lighter shade to her attire and accessorized with earrings. Jenner styled her hair in one long plait and opted for a leather handbag on her left shoulder.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the thighs-up in front of a large TV on the wall. Jenner pushed her left hip out and lightly held into her long plaited hair. She tilted her head to the size and gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted.

In the next slide, Jenner sported a similar stance but closed her eyes. The influencer showcased her beautiful profile, which highlighted her sharp jawline.

In the third slide, Jenner posed in front of a sheer white curtain that showed off the pool and palm tree outside.

In the fourth and final pic, she was snapped in the same location with both hands on her hips.

For her caption, the makeup guru informed fans that she was wearing the “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” lip kit from her festive range that will launch on November 19.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 7 million likes and over 26,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 200.7 million followers.

“OKAY BUT THAT OUTFIT YOUR MAKEUP AND THAT HAIRRRR,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You look WOW,” another person shared.

“She’s got a pretty face, pretty waist, she’s a dinner plate,” remarked a third fan, referencing lyrics.

“Gorgeous as always,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wearing leather attire is nothing new for Jenner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a knitted brown triangular top that featured thin straps that went around her neck. Jenner paired the outfit with high-waisted leather pants of the same color that were fairly loose-fitted. She wrapped herself up in a jacket of the same material with gold hardware and wore pointy heels.