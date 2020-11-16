WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Considering Dramatic Wedding Storyline On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

The romance angle between Buddy Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio has been a ratings hit for WWE in 2020. Even though the age gap between the pair has upset some fans and pundits, the company hasn’t been deterred by the criticism. Officials could also take the storyline to the next stage.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, there were reportedly plans in place recently for Murphy and Mysterio to have a wedding on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, an unrelated superstar’s decision to take time off may have delayed the segment from coming to fruition.

“The Murphy-Mysterio story will continue in some form. At one point, there was talk of a wedding with Murphy turning on the family. That could have changed but we heard that a few days ago and they had already known by that time that [Seth] Rollins was going to need time off.”

Murphy and Mysterio’s relationship came about through Rollins’ feud with her father, Rey Mysterio. This eventually led to Murphy — Rollins former disciple — turning on his mentor to be with the 19-year-old.

However, Murphy did tease potentially re-aligning with his old ally on a recent episode of the blue brand’s weekly show. It was later revealed to be a ploy on Murphy’s part, but the company may have been dropping hints of a potential reunion of the heel faction down the line.

The feud between Aalyah’s father and her boyfriend’s former leader was seemingly put to bed on the latest SmackDown, however. Given that it lasted for the better part of the year, it is believed that both superstars will move on to fresh opponents moving forward.

The Mysterio family has since welcomed Murphy into their ranks and put their rivalry with him to one side for now. Murphy is now expected to feud with “The Messiah” until the latter takes his leave of absence from the promotion, which is expected to last until the start of next year.

WWE has a tendency to feature wedding segments in its relationship dramas. They always culminate with an unexpected twist, so it’s unsurprising to learn that officials had plans for the Mysterio family to be betrayed at the altar.

The company’s last on-screen ceremony involved Lana and Bobby Lashley tying the knot on Monday Night Raw last year. It ended with Rusev bursting out of a cake to attack Lashley after Liv Morgan interrupted and revealed that she was in love with the bride.