‘Baby’ Carrie Ann Inaba Shocks Fans As She Teams Up With Artem & Kaitlyn For ‘DWTS’ Redemption Dance

The 'Dancing With the Stars' judge mentored her ex-boyfriend and his celeb partner after a season full of harsh critiques.

Carrie Ann Inaba teamed up with her ex-boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev and his celebrity partner Kaitlyn Bristowe for their Dancing with the Stars Redemption Dance.

The veteran judge in the ABC celebrity ballroom competition stunned fans in a new Instagram post as she announced she mentored the couple after a rocky ride with the two this season.

In a post shared to her social media page, Carrie Ann, 52, was seen in a photo held up by Artem and Kaitlyn as they posed in their rehearsal studio.

Carrie Ann, 52, looked younger than ever as the duo hammed it up and pointed at her pic.

In the caption to the post, Carrie Ann revealed that someone used a “baby” filter on her picture. She also noted that she worked with Artem and Kaitlyn via video chat for their Paso doble re-do because she was just getting over the flu. The Talk co-host called the virtual meet-up “fun” and said she liked getting up close with the two to help them with their dance. Carrie Ann also wished Artem and Kaitlyn luck in the DWTS semi-finals.

In the comments section, Kaitlyn thanked Carrie Ann for her help.

“It was so helpful, and nice to chat with you,” the former Bachelorette star wrote. “I appreciate you always pushing me to be my best.”

Artem’s fiancee Nikki Bella, who competed on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, also chimed in.

“Love this!” Nikki wrote. “You know how to push us in a way that makes us better! Get better! Love you! And baby filter on point! Lol I need this!”

The photo was also shared to the official Dancing With the Stars Instagram page, seen here.

“The irony,” one viewer noted in the comments.

“DWTS is so petty, after all the supposed drama with Carrie Ann and Kaitlyn now they put them together lmao?” another added.

“GO ARTEM AND KB!!!!!!!” another wrote.”Who better to give feedback than the one who’s feedback has been confusing. This is a great opportunity for CAI to effectively communicate what she needs from them. Awesome!”

Carrie Ann’s mentoring session would have been unthinkable two weeks ago. Throughout the season, Artem and Kaitlyn have accused her of being too hard on them at the judges’ table, going so far as to insinuate that it was getting personal.

Carrie Ann finally praised the duo for a breakthrough last week. After the longtime judge gave them a standing ovation and a “10,” Artem and Kaitlyn broke coronavirus protocols and ran across the ballroom to hug her.