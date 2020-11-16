Alexa Collins Brings The Heat In A Red Lace Teddy While Sitting On The Couch

Alexa Collins brought some heat to her Instagram page on Sunday when she posted a sizzling new photo that has proven hard to ignore.

The Florida cutie went scantily clad in the latest addition to her smoking-hot feed, rocking nothing more than a skimpy lace teddy that left very little to the imagination. The one-piece was in a bold red color that popped against her deep tan, much of which was exposed due to the ensemble’s racy design. It showcased her ample cleavage thanks to its deep v-neckline, which also featured an eyelash lace hem that drew even more attention to the busty display. Fans could get a look at her toned arms and shoulders as well due to the number’s thin spaghetti straps.

The lingerie’s bodice featured an intricate floral design and clung tightly to Alexa’s midsection to highlight her trim waist and flat stomach. It also boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky style that showed off the star’s curvy hips and long, lean legs.

The social media star posed in what appeared to be her living room for the steamy shot. She sat on a plush white couch and turned her hips slightly to the side to further emphasize her killer curves. A window behind her allowed a stream of sunlight to shine in through its sheer white curtain, illuminating the model as she gazed at the camera with a smoldering stare.

She kept things simple, accessorizing with a single diamond ring and trendy hoop earrings to give her ensemble the perfect hint of bling without taking too much attention from her phenomenal figure. Alexa also opted to leave her platinum locks down for the shot, styling them in a deep side part and gorgeous waves.

Fans seemed thrilled with the suggestive snap, awarding it more than 28,000 likes after 15 hours of going live. It has also amassed more than 400 comments, many of which contained compliments for Alexa.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful lingerie. You look stunning,” praised another fan.

“I love your style honey. Sexy and amazing princess,” a third follower gushed.

“Omg this is so hot,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa seems to impress her followers no matter what she wears in her Instagram uploads. On Friday, the star dazzled them with not one, but two sexy bikini looks — one teal, and one that had a unique silver-and-pink zebra-print design. That multi-slide upload proved to be another hit, amassing more than 36,000 likes to date.