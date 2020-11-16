Alexa Dellanos Lets It All Hang Out In A Minuscule White Bikini

This was Alexa's second bikini look in as many days.

Alexa Dellanos is back in a bikini again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The model showed off her bombshell curves in a sizzling new upload on Sunday, November 15 that added some serious heat to her page.

The 26-year-old appeared to be standing on the back patio of her house in the smoking-hot new addition to her feed. She leaned up against the sliding door, pushing her hips out to the side as she gazed back at the lens with pursed lips and a smoldering stare. A gorgeous view of the palm tree-lined beach could be seen in the reflection of the glass behind her, giving the shot a tropical vibe.

Alexa herself looked ready to head down to the shore as she rocked a minuscule white bikini in the snap that let it all hang out. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It had a wide, plunging neckline that left her bronzed decolletage bare and left her ample cleavage well within eyesight. The piece also had triangle cups that were too small for her voluptuous chest, resulting in an eyeful of underboob being exposed as well.

On her lower half, the model sported a pair of white bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that allowed Alexa to flaunt her curvy hips, while also teasing a glimpse of her toned thighs. It had a unique waistband with two sets of thin straps, one of which sat low on her hips. The other set of straps were pulled higher up on her waist, helping to accentuate her flat tummy and hourglass silhouette.

Alexa kept her look simple, accessorizing with a white Chanel scarf with the brand’s logo printed on it in bold, black lettering. She wrapped it tightly around her head to keep her blond locks from falling in front of her face as she worked the camera.

Two hours proved to be more than enough time for fans to shower the beauty’s latest social media appearance with love. It has amassed more than 32,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“OMG body,” one person wrote.

“You are gorgeous!!!!!” praised another fan.

“This is what perfect looks like,” a third follower remarked.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa has shared a number of stunning swimwear looks lately. On Saturday, the model steamed up her page with a few beachside snaps in which she flaunted her pert derriere in a pink thong two-piece. That look proved extremely popular as well, racking up nearly 92,000 likes and 764 comments to date.