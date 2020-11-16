Sofia Vergara, 48, Slays In Crimson Bustier & Lace Skirt: ‘Backstage’

Sofia Vergara looked smoking hot in a sexy crimson dress in her Instagram post from backstage at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 15. The actress accepted her last ever award for Modern Family, winning the Comedy TV Star of 2020 award.

In the shot, Sofia posed with one hand on her hip and the other beside her in a utilitarian room with black curtains on a white frame in the background. Several wires, tables with computers, and other equipment created the rest of the scene.

The lady in red took center stage in a gorgeous nude and crimson lace bustier that pushed Sofia’s ample breasts up over the top. Small, wideset straps went over her toned shoulders. She paired it with a matching full lace tea-length skirt with a wide waistband that drew attention to her slender waist. Gold, sparkly high heel sandals peeked out from below the skirt’s layers.

Sofia accessorized with a ring on one finger and a ruby red short necklace that rested just under her neck. The actress also wore a black and brown mask with animal print on it. She wore her long highlighted hair nearly straight, and it cascaded in long layers from a trendy center part, falling past her voluptuous bosom.

The actress’s fans on the popular social media network showed her a lot of love, with more than 114,000 hitting the “like” button. At least 545 of them also took the time to leave a positive comment, with many including the flame emoji to express themselves.

“Ohhhhhh, Girl!!! Fire! You are looking HOT – Get it!! Beautiful,” gushed one fan who added a yellow whip, a red heart, and raised hands emoji.

“Congratulations on winning tonight! You totally deserve it. You look so sexy in that dress,” a second follower declared along with several bow wrapped hearts.

“Great job! I am so happy for you. I’m loving this dress or two-piece. It’s simply beautiful. I need that in my life to go nowhere. Lol,” a third devotee enthused, adding several lips and heart-eye smilies.

“You are so perfect. I’m so glad for you winning tonight! You deserved it so much. You are my queen in that amazing getup,” a fourth Instagram user replied, including a gold crown.

Sofia keeps her followers engaged with several photos, videos, and throwbacks of herself. The Inquisitr previously reported that she left them spellbound with a photo of her from the 1990s wearing a see-through black string bikini with strategic daisies to protect her modesty.