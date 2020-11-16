Viral Video Shows Fox News Host Dismantle Donald Trump’s Fraud Claims After Colleague Devoted Show To It

On Sunday, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo dedicated her show to exploring Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud, hosting members of the president’s legal team including Rudy Giuliani to discuss their insistence that the race had been rigged against the president.

Hours later, fellow Fox News host Eric Shawn devoted a segment to taking apart the theories, and his takedown has now attracted some viral interest.

As The Huffington Post reported, Shawn noted on America’s News Headquarters that there was no evidence to back the allegations of widespread fraud, pointing out that Trump’s own administration has said publicly that the voting was secure. His segment included video of Ben Hovland, who had been appointed by Trump to serve as chairman of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, saying that voting was the most secure in the nation’s history. He dismissed the fraud claims as baseless.

“The American people made their voice heard, and when we spread conspiracy theories and we don’t back that up with facts, it has an impact,” Hovland said.

Shawn went on to take apart the allegations from the president and his top allies that Republican election observers had been blocked from watching over vote counting and separate claims that voting machines flipped Trump’s votes to Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Video of the debunking was shared on Twitter by Justin Baragona, an editor with The Daily Beast, and captured some viral interest.

Must watch! After Maria Bartiromo devoted her entire show this morning to promoting Trump's Dominion conspiracy, Fox News anchor Eric Shawn debunks it and other voter fraud claims, declaring that "such baseless and false claims are an insult" to election officials and workers. pic.twitter.com/ksM2hGIJqn — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 15, 2020

Trump has been sharply criticized for refusing to publicly accept the results and insisting that he actually won the race. It has been more than a week since networks declared the race for his Democratic opponent, but Trump has continued to share unfounded allegations and his legal team has attempted to overturn votes and press legal challenges in a number of states.

During that time, Trump has reportedly expressed anger at the cable news network for its more critical coverage. As The Inquisitr reported, he allegedly called Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch in a fit of anger over the network’s early determination that Biden won the state of Arizona. A report from Vanity Fair claimed that the animosity could be sparking a deeper rift.

“A civil war is raging between Fox News and Donald Trump over Fox’s controversial decision to be the first media outlet to call Arizona for Joe Biden just before 11:30 p.m. last night,” the report noted. “According to a source, Trump phoned Fox owner Rupert Murdoch to scream about the call and demand a retraction. Murdoch refused, and the call stood.”