Morgan Ketzner Goes Braless In A ‘Spicy’ Crop Top

Social media star Morgan Ketzner dropped the jaws of her 603,000 Instagram followers after she posted a picture where she sported a skintight crop top.

In the photo, Morgan wore crop top with the word “spicy” written across the bust in red lettering. The letter “i” was replaced by a hot pepper for a fun added detail. The shirt featured a crew neckline and was made from a thin material that revealed the fact that the model was going braless underneath. The hemline was extremely short so that the influencer could flaunt her toned midriff. The top was a bright white color which highlighted Morgan’s sun-kissed skin.

Morgan also sported green plaid collared shirt. The garment was not only seasonally appropriate for the November weather, but also added a 90s-retro aesthetic to the look.

The model completed the outfit with some denim bottoms in a trendy light-wash. The bottoms featured a mid-rise silhouette, sitting just above her hips in a way that accentuated her enviable hourglass figure. There was a distressed accent right below the left-hand pocket, once again adding to the grunge-like vibes of the ensemble.

Morgan styled her hair into a trendy center part and left her wavy brown locks loose so that they cascaded down past her shoulders. She posed by facing the camera directly with her arms by her side as she gave followers a smoldering glare.

Two rattan-style chairs in the background featured fun Aztec print inspired cushions in a white, yellow, and red color palette. A white wall was beyond served as the final backdrop. The specific location of the upload was geotagged as the town of Sayulita in Mexico.

Fans loved the latest post and awarded the shot around 8,000 likes and more than 330 comments.

“Morgan you look so stunning gorgeous and hope you have a great day today,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with both a fire symbol and a red heart.

“Sunday is always spicy…like it,” added a second.

“Always beautiful. You make the dresses and atmosphere amazing lady,” raved a third.

“Hot and spicy for sure. The perfect ensemble for a lazy Sunday in Mexico. You always combine hot and cool in whatever you wear. You are perfect,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a 100 percent symbol, perfection hand emoji, and black heart.

This is not the first photo that Morgan has posted from her Mexican holiday. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the model recently dropped jaws after posing on her knees in a tiny green swim set.