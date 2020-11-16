Abby Dowse Shows Some Serious Skin In A Cut-Out Swimsuit While Taking A Dip In The Pool: ‘Summer Lovin’

Abby shared a full-length look at her swimwear after teasing a glimpse of it earlier this weekend.

Abby Dowse knows how to keep her 2.5 million Instagram followers coming back for more. After teasing a glimpse at her latest racy swimwear look on Sunday morning, the model returned to her page for a second time to show off the number in its entirety, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The 31-year-old was seen taking a dip in the pool in the smoking-hot new addition to her feed. She stood waist-deep in the picturesque blue water and hung one hand down by her side while reaching the other up to her platinum locks that were styled in a voluminous bun on top of her head. She gazed down at the water below her through a pair of trendy square sunglasses and pursed her lips in an alluring fashion as the golden sun spilled over her, giving the shot a summery vibe.

Of course, a day at the pool called for the perfect swimwear and Abby’s certainly did not disappoint. She opted for a revealing black one-piece from Dolls Kill that left very little to the imagination, leaving her ample assets and bronzed figure well on display for her fans to admire. It had a plunging neckline that fell far down her chest, exposing an eyeful of her bodacious cleavage along the way. Its minuscule triangle cups also made for quite a sight as they covered up only what was necessary of her busty, adding a scandalous amount of sideboob to the risque scene.

The garment proceeded to cinch tightly around Abby’s torso with a series of thin straps that helped to accentuate her slender frame. They were intricately connected in the middle of her midsection, drawing eyes to her flat tummy and abs. The swimsuit also featured a high-cut and cheeky design that showed off her toned legs and curvy hips.

Along with her trendy Sobe Shades sunglasses, Abby wore her signature cross pendant necklace. She also sported a shorter chain necklace and a set of large gold hoop earrings to give her look some additional bling.

The Aussie hottie seemed to dazzle her fans with the sizzling new snap, which has amassed more than 360 notes in the comments section.

“Wow you’re as hot as the summer sun, Abby,” one person wrote.

“Perfect as always, babe,” added another fan.

“Such a stunner,” a third followe rremarked.

“Marry me,” quipped a fourth admirer, adding a slew of kissing-face emoji to the end of his comment.

The upload has also racked up more than 23,000 likes within eight hours of going live.