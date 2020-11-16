Conservative Bill Kristol Slams Trump Adviser Who Urged People To Rise Up: ‘What The Hell Does This Mean?’

Conservative writer Bill Kristol is slamming an adviser to Donald Trump who made a controversial call for people in Michigan to “rise up” against newly announced restrictions meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.

White House coronavirus task force member Scott Atlas spoke out against the new restrictions in a tweet late on Sunday, calling for resistance to the measures.

“The only way this stops is if people rise up,” he tweeted in response to a post outlining the new rules going into place in the state. “You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp”

The message did not sit well with Kristol, who said that the tweet appeared to be a call for violence resistance.

“What the hell does this mean?” Kristol tweeted. “Sounds like a White House adviser inciting violence. Sounds like a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University inciting violence.”

To many, the message from Atlas appeared to be especially inflammatory given the alleged domestic terrorist plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by militia groups in that state. Many of these extremist groups have spoken out against measures put in place by Whitmer, who has been a popular target of attacks from Trump.

Many joined Kristol in sharply criticizing the comments from Atlas. Whitmer herself spoke out on CNN, saying that she is used to the White House targeting the state, and her in particular. The governor said she would not be cowed by what many saw as a call for violent resistance.

“I’m not going to be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals,” she said of the controversial adviser, who has reportedly pushed a “herd immunity” approach to the pandemic that public health experts have slammed as ineffective and irresponsible.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced an epidemic order for 3 weeks, starting this Wednesday. In-person learning for high schools and colleges are halted. Indoor dining, theaters, stadiums, organized sports (except pros) are no longer open. pic.twitter.com/kLOPFJXHbD — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 15, 2020

Atlas responded to the criticism in the hours after he first sent the tweet, posting another saying that he was not calling for violence but instead calling on people to vote or peacefully protest. Some responded that it did not seem logical to advise residents to vote in response to the new measures given that there was just an election and not any more voting for a year.

Hey. I NEVER was talking at all about violence. People vote, people peacefully protest. NEVER would I endorse or incite violence. NEVER!! https://t.co/LljvwMvjDV — Scott W. Atlas (@SWAtlasHoover) November 16, 2020

The efforts in Michigan come amid rising infections numbers across the country. Public health experts had warned that coronavirus cases would likely surge in the fall and winter months as social distancing became more difficult and schools re-opened. Some other states have already tightened restrictions in response to rising positivity rates.