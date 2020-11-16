Kesha Squats Down In Red Panties With Spread Legs To Promote Paranormal Podcast

Kesha's eye-catching look was inspired by Grace Jones.

Kesha is about to get creepy and dark, but she rocked a red-hot look to promote her new paranormal podcast.

On Sunday, November 15, the 33-year-old “Die Young” singer took to Instagram to tease her new iHeartMedia project. She smartly used an eye-catching photo to capture the attention of her 2.9 million followers, and almost every inch of the shot was a shade of scarlet.

Kesha rocked sheer red stockings underneath a tiny pair of panties with a scooped waist and high-cut legs. She revealed that the undergarments were from the intimate apparel brand Yandy. Her outfit also included a scarlet jacket covered with layers of tulle. The flamboyant piece was designed by Shahar Avnet.

On her feet, the artist wore a pair of white pumps with pointed toes. While her footwear stood out, the pièce de résistance of her outfit was a massive headpiece shaped like a smooth half circle. It was a custom design by Enrique Urbina. She accessorized her ensemble with round gold statement earrings.

Kesha’s backdrop was a gossamer crimson curtain, and she stood on a shiny black floor. She was photographed squatting down with her legs spread apart. Between them, she held a red fire extinguisher. She was pointing the hose forward and grasping the handle if she were about to use it. She finished her fierce pose by opening her mouth wide as if she were roaring.

Kesha was pictured wearing the same avant-garde look in the image that accompanied an emotional Instagram post about her some of her scary past experiences. She revealed that the inspiration for her look was supermodel Grace Jones and French graphic designer Jean-Paul Goude. That post can be viewed here.

In her more recent update, she encouraged her “animals” to check out her new podcast, Kesha & the Creepies. She spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what topics she’ll explore, and they include anything and everything weird. She’ll delve into supernatural subjects like the occult and paranormal activity, along with astrology, urban legends, and more. She also teased that she’ll talk about some of her own spooky experiences.

“The creepy and unexplainable is what keeps life magic, so let’s talk about it,” she said.

Her first guest is someone who is a fan of dark and macabre imagery: shock rock icon Alice Cooper. Kesha and the Creepies will launch on the iHeartRadio app on November 20.

In response to her post, Kesha’s fans expressed their excitement for her new project.

“Can’t wait love!” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“Subscribed and so ready,” another message read.

“Thank you for this I needed it today,” a third admirer commented.