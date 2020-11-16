Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Leans Back In Bed While Wearing Tiny Black Daisy Dukes

Russian fitness model Evgeniya Lvovna wowed her 1.2 million Instagram followers after posting a double-pic update where she modeled a pair of black Daisy Dukes while sitting on her bed.

The denim shorts were a mid-rise silhouette with a waistband that cinched at her midriff to showcase her hourglass figure. The black color of the garment highlighted the model’s sun-kissed skin. In the characteristic Daisy Duke style, the hem of the shorts were incredibly short and ended at her upper thigh. The hem was also unfinished, with loose threads that added another trendy accent.

Lvovna paired the Daisy Dukes with a skintight crop top that featured short sleeves and a tiny mock-neck neckline. The top was a stunning light blue shade that perfectly complemented Lvovna’s eyes. The material was comprised of a ribbed material that flattered the model’s curves to their best advantage. A small peek-a-boo opening at the collarbone added an unexpectedly sultry detail. Lvovna also made the garment even more risqué by tying it into a knot just below the bust, creating a cropped hemline that exposed her toned abs.

For the final touch, “baby angel” was written across the top of the shirt in rhinestone-encrusted script.

The Instagram star styled her hair into a deep part, and she tossed her wavy brunette locks cascaded over her left shoulder.

Lvovna posted two pictures total. In the first, she sat up straight and tilted her head slightly while giving the camera a smoldering glare. One leg was bent across her body and her hands were placed on her ankle. The other leg rested down off the bed.

In the second shot, she leaned backwards while giving fans the same look.

The setting for the upload appeared to be a bedroom with a blue duvet and navy pillows. Over the headboard was abstract art that mirrored a similar color palette.

In her caption, Lvovna joked as to whether followers would be able to guess that blue was her favorite color.

Fans loved the new upload and awarded the post around 26,000 likes and around 300 comments.

“You look great in blue. You look great in ANYTHING or NOTHING,” gushed an awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment by adding a number of emoji including the fire symbol, red rose, and kissing face.

“Absolutely stunning, your gaze is mesmerizing,” raved a second.

“You’re looking great and beautiful and gorgeous and I love your outfit,” added a third.

“Beauty is complete here,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face emoji.

