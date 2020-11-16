Donald Trump Slams Media, Vows To Show ‘How Badly Shattered And Violated Our Great Constitution Has Been’

In a series of Twitter messages posted on Sunday, President Donald Trump railed against members of the press, disputing the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump began by slamming the media for declaring his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, the winner and claimed that the United States Constitution was violated during the presidential race.

“Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election.”

“It was attacked, perhaps like never before!” Trump continued, alleging that poll watchers across the nation were not allowed to count the votes and claiming that “millions of ballots that have been altered by Democrats, only for Democrats.”

The commander-in-chief also took aim at Dominion Voting Systems, a voting technology company, stating that its products were “turned down” by states such as Texas because they are “not secure.”

Trump added that “those responsible for the safeguarding of our Constitution cannot allow the Fake results of the 2020 Mail-In Election to stand.”

“The World is watching!” he concluded.

Trump has previously made similar claims, but evidence that would support them has yet to emerge. In fact, as Time magazine reported, Trump’s own government has rejected these allegations.

Earlier this week, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, released a statement describing the November 3 contest as “the most secure in American history.”

The agency said that there is no evidence of fraud or manipulation, emphasizing that not a single vote was tossed or changed by the voting machines.

CISA Director Chris Krebs, who was appointed in 2018, has refused to publicly “fact-check” Trump, but he has dismissed claims of voter fraud via social media. He reportedly expects to be fired in the coming days.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The president’s allegations regarding poll watchers and supposed tampering by officials do not seem to be supported by credible evidence either. The New York Times recently contacted officials — both Republicans and Democrats — in all 50 states, establishing that there were no irregularities that could have affected the outcome of the race.

Nonetheless, Trump seems to have no intention of conceding and moving forward with the transition process. His attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, said on Sunday that the president’s legal team will continue filing lawsuits in key battlegrounds.