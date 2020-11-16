Nicole Scherzinger Rocks Thong Bikini & Shares Stunning Booty View: ‘A Little Slice Of Heaven’

Nicole posed on her side while basking in the sun.

Nicole Scherzinger offered a breathtaking view of her surroundings and her curvy figure in the Instagram post that she shared on Sunday, November 15.

The 42-year-old Pussycat Dolls songstress sizzled in a barely-there bikini. The swimsuit featured a trendy leopard-print pattern and a revealing style. She was photographed from a distance and her back was to the camera, so very little of her top was visible. The athletic star’s pic only showed the string ties that circled around her toned back.

The “Buttons” singer placed most of the emphasis of her photo on her bodacious booty by wearing a matching pair of thong bottoms. The garment had wide sides and a tight fit that showed off every curve of her ample derriere.

She lay on her side on a wide tiled divider between two pools, one of which was possibly an in-ground spa. Nicole’s right leg was on top, and she stretched the shapely limb out so that it was straight. Her left leg was bent at the knee, which emphasized the round shape of her peachy rear.

Her dark mane was a wet and messy mass. A few sinuous segments of hair were plastered to her back, and some of her locks were draped over the side of the pool. Her head rested on her left arm, and she appeared to be enjoying the warmth from a setting sun as she basked in its golden light. Its rays also gleamed on the water to give her picture a soft glow.

In addition to the luxurious pool, Nicole had a picturesque view of the ocean and a hillside covered with dense green foliage. A manicured lawn of verdant grass sloped down from the side of the pool, which was surrounded by square stone tiles.

The “Don’t Cha” hitmaker described the location of her shot as “a little slice of heaven,” and she cheekily included a peach emoji in her caption. Her followers seemed to agree that her photo was heavenly.

In less than one hour, her photo racked up over 51,000 likes from her awestruck admirers, as well as an avalanche of laudatory comments.

“Booty goals,” wrote singer Meghan Trainor.

“I literally don’t know what to comment because your beauty has literally left me speechless again,” read a message from a fan.

“Beautiful from both sides,” commented a third person who also used a heart-eye emoji to express their feelings.

The Masked Singer panelist shared a few of the moves that she uses to keep her glutes looking so great in another recent Instagram update. As reported by The Inquisitr, she posted a lower-body workout video to her account on Friday.