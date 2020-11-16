Demi Rose Sizzles In See-Through Top For Video Almost Too Racy For Instagram

Demi Rose pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s strict rules against nudity with her latest racy post.

The British beauty took to the site to share a clip of herself wearing a see-through top, with just a pair of small heart-shaped pasties on her chest keeping her within the site’s rules. The video posted in her stories initially showed Rose from the chest up, showing off her ample cleavage as she ran her hand through her dark hair. The shot then closed in on her face as she stared into the camera and shot a sultry look.

Instagram was once known for its strict enforcement of rules against nudity, but has reportedly relaxed in recent months. As The Guardian reported, many users had called on the site to relax boundaries, and it responded last year by saying they would allow “content where someone is simply hugging, cupping or holding their breasts.”

Rose has a number of shots that fall within that loophole, as she takes many opportunities to show off the cleavage that has earned her worldwide attention. As her more than 15 million followers know, her feed is filled with a number of very revealing images that straddle the line. In another post from September, she posed topless with just a multicolored sarong wrap tied around her waist, strategically covering her chest to avoid nudity.

GARETH CATTERMOLE / Getty Images

The post from this weekend was more than just a way to show off her famous cleavage. In the clip, Rose tagged hairstylist Faye Browne, who was responsible for the newly chopped hair that the model showed off to fans in a video this week. Browne also shared Rose’s racy clip in her own Instagram stories, showing off her work for her own followers.

As The Inquisitr reported, the model has been keen to try out new styles and debuted a lighter look earlier this year. Rose told fans that she decided to make a change in honor of her 25th birthday, which was on March 27.

“At my favourite salon ever switching up my look for my birthday,” she wrote in a post.

The racy video shared this weekend was taken during the model’s trip to Ibiza, Spain. She has been spending plenty of time in the sun as of late, just finishing up a trip to Maldives that also included plenty of time in skimpy attire. In another shot this week, she showed off her curves in an animal-print bikini, posing on the white sands of a beach.