Qimmah Russo Showcases Insane Curves In Scanty Workout Ensemble

Popular American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo likely motivated thousands of her 1.6 million Instagram followers to head to the nearest gym when she shared some new photos of her fit physique on Sunday, November 15.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed in a small room for the three-slide series. Qimmah was centered in every image, standing out most as she struck three different poses.

In the first slide, the model sat down on a white bench with thighs parted as she leaned back into her right arm. Her other arm rested between her legs, and she smiled sweetly for the camera as she directed her stare towards its lens. She appeared more candid in the second image, looking away from the camera as she leaned forward into her left arm, which rested on her left leg. Her other hand grabbed her right knee. She sat up straight and adjusted her bottoms in the third photo, flexing her arm muscle in the process while she looked down in front of her.

Her long blond and raven locks were pulled back into a tight ponytail and styled pin-straight as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her long nails were manicured and featured a light pink polish.

Qimmah’s chest was on display as she wore a navy, camouflage-print, sports bra that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The garment’s plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of cleavage, while its cropped design highlighted her sculpted core.

She paired the top with matching booty shorts that flaunted her curvy hips and toned thighs. She completed the look with white sneakers.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that her outfit was designed by Ryderwear, an online fitness clothing company, before stating that the athletic bra was her “new” favorite.

The awe-inspiring series garnered more than 26,000 likes since being uploaded less than a day ago. More than 200 fans also took to the comments section to relay to Qimmah how much they admired her figure, her good looks, and her tiny ensemble.

“Your physique is flawless,” one individual commented, adding a fire emoji to their sentiment.

“Phenomenal! What a woman,” chimed in another admirer.

“You are a gorgeous specimen,” a third fan asserted.

“You are so stunning. I absolutely love your figure,” a fourth user proclaimed, following their kind words with a heart-eye and fire symbol.

Qimmah has shared more than one sizzling post to her Instagram account this week. Just yesterday, she rocked a scandalous outfit that displayed her in just a push-up bra and matching panties. That post has received more than 27,000 likes, so far.