Jennifer Lopez, 51, Gets Soaking Wet In Deep Plunging Swimsuit For Beauty Line Annoucement

Jennifer Lopez made a huge announcement on her Instagram page on November 15. The “On The Floor” singer revealed she would be launching her own beauty line, JLo Beauty, which she said was a “30-year dream.” The World of Dance judge said she would be sharing all of her skincare secrets with her fans. Early access to the line begins on December 8, with the official launch following on January 1, 2021.

The announcement came in two separate posts, but it was the second that got Jennifer’s 133.5 million followers heart’s racing. The actress shared a video of herself rocking a one-piece swimsuit that had a deep plunging neckline. The cut of the bathing suit exposed most of her chest, with her cleavage on full display for all to see.

Jennifer spread out her arms as she stood up against a large cement wall. Her hair was slicked back and her skin was glowing from head to toe.

A second part of the video saw the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” songstress laying down on her side in shallow water. The camera panned down her entire body as she kicked her feet up through the surface. Her long dark locks fell into the water, prompting her to smooth it back with both of her hands.

Jennifer’s followers showed the post a lot of love, giving it over 100,000 likes in less than an hour. Over 1,500 comments racked up in the comments section, as fans praised the dancer for her sexy look and newest business venture.

“YOU’RE LITERALLY GLOWING,” one fan wrote.

“We’ve been waiting for this,” another added.

“I’M SO EXCITED AND I CAN’T WAIT!!!!!” a third follower exclaimed.

Fellow celebrities got in on the fun too, congratulating Jennifer on JLo Beauty.

“Yassss! Ever since I heard your acceptance speech at the VMAs you have shot to top of my idol list! I feel like everyone tries to hold me down just like they did with you, especially men! You are such a huge inspiration to independent women! Love you,” rapper and Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast wrote.

The comments section also filled up with a plethora of emoji, which included a large number of flame symbols and heart-eyed smiley faces.

This is the second time in a week that the 51-year-old has shown off her age-defying physique on social media. Jennifer recently posted a photo of herself pantsless in bed while rocking mid-rise leather boots. The singer was promoting her collection with DSW and wore a pair from the line. While the boots were meant to be the star of the photo, her followers couldn’t get their minds off her mile-long legs.