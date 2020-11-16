NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant, James Harden ‘Discussed The Possibility’ Of Teaming Up In Brooklyn, Per ‘ESPN’

It’s no longer a secret that the Brooklyn Nets are actively searching for a third superstar on the trade market this offseason. Though they are yet to see their roster at its full strength, the Nets think that they still need more star power around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in order to have a better chance of conquering the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season. As of now, one of the superstars who is being heavily linked to the Nets is All-Star shooting guard James Harden of the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets are yet to make Harden officially available on the trading block but if they decide to move the former MVP, the Nets would reportedly emerge as one of the top favorite trade destinations for “The Beard.” According to ESPN, Harden and Durant have “discussed the possibility” of teaming up in Brooklyn in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“The idea of joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn is resonating with Harden, sources said. Durant and Harden — past teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder — have recently discussed the possibility, but there have yet to be trade discussions between the two front offices. Harden has been increasingly uneasy about the Rockets’ ability to compete for an NBA title and has been considering the possibility of pushing to play elsewhere before his contract expires, sources said.”

Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images

Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone has already informed everyone in the league that they are planning to run it back with Harden next year. However, if Harden expresses his desire to leave Houston, they would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him this fall. The Nets are one of the few contenders that are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal with the Rockets, who are highly likely to demand the king’s ransom for “The Beard.”

Aside from having contracts that they could use for salary-matching purposes, they also have young and promising players like Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen and future draft picks to offer to Houston in exchange for Harden. “The Beard” would undeniably be a dream acquisition for the Nets. Pairing another alpha male to the duo of KD and Uncle Drew is indeed a huge challenge for rookie head coach Steve Nash.

However, once Nash finds a way to maximize their effectiveness on the court, the trio of Harden, Irving, and Durant would definitely be a matchup nightmare to every powerhouse team in the league and would make Brooklyn one of the heavy favorites to win the NBA championship title next season.