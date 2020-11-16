NBA Rumors: Nets Rising To The Top Of James Harden’s List As Time With Rockets Winds Down

James Harden could be looking forward to a reunion with Kevin Durant, with a new report claiming that the Brooklyn Nets are rising to the top of the former NBA MVP’s list of potential new teams.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the idea of joining the Nets has been warming on Harden, who has spent the last eight years with the Rockets but been unable to get the team over the hump in the competitive Western Conference. As Wojnarowski reported, Harden seems keen on the idea of playing on what could be a new Eastern Conference powerhouse.

“As Houston’s James Harden considers his future with franchise, one possible trade destination is rising to top of his list: Brooklyn. The idea of reuniting with Kevin Durant and joining Kyrie Irving is resonating with Harden,” the ESPN reporter tweeted.

After a failed small ball experiment ended in the second round of the playoffs, the path forward for the Rockets remains unclear. There are reports that Russell Westbrook could be on the trade block, and several reports have indicated that Harden could be on the way out as well. As The Inquisitr noted earlier this month, there have been a number of different teams emerge as potential suitors for Harden, including the Philadelphia 76ers.

But the Nets have consistently emerged as a frontrunner. Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report reported earlier in the month that Brooklyn is expected to make a strong run at him, backing Wojnarowski’s claim that there is interest in building a “Big Three” pairing him with Durant and Irving.

ESPN’s Jay Williams also said Harden could be growing dismayed at the hazy future for the Rockets organization, as the team has reportedly committed to sticking to the small ball strategy that fell apart against the dominant big men of the Los Angeles Lakers in a five-game playoff exit. He noted that the 31-year-old may be looking to find a setting where he could win an NBA title, which could be away from Houston. Williams identified the Nets as a good landing point.

Even if Harden does remain in Houston, he could return be a much different-looking team. The trade rumors surrounding Westbrook have grown more intense, with reports that the New York Knicks may be aggressive in going after the NBA All-Star and potentially pairing him with Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics, adopting a win-now mentality in what could be a wide-open Eastern Conference.