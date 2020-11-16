Yaslen Clemente Showcases Killer Curves In Skimpy Satin Lingerie

Social media influencer Yaslen Clemente uploaded some sizzling new photos to her Instagram account on Sunday, November 15, leaving plenty of social media users stunned.

The 23-year-old fitness trainer was photographed in the doorway of a bathroom for the two-slide series, as a sink and toilet were visible behind her. Yaslen stood out in both images as she struck two sexy poses.

The model posed with the front of her figure facing the camera in the first image, popping one hip out to showcase her curves. She placed one hand on the wall and the other on the doorway casing while she stood on her tip-toes. She emitted even more sexiness by wearing a pout on her face and shooting a seductive glance into the camera’s lens. She posed nearly identically in the second snapshot, except that time, she rotated her head to the right and looked away from the camera.

Her mid-length, locks featured an ash-blond ombre dye-job and were styled in curls that fell around her shoulders. Her manicured nails were painted with an eye-catching white polish that popped against her olive complexion.

Yaslen flaunted her busty assets in a satin, light-pink bra that featured gold accents and hooked in the back. The garment’s padded, low-cut cups called attention to her chest as they pushed forth a massive view of cleavage. She teamed the intimate number with matching Brazilian-back panties, per the product’s website description, that accented her hips and plump derriere. Their high waisted design further highlighted her tiny midsection.

Yaslen accessorized the bedroom look with two necklaces.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that her intimates were designed and manufactured by Honey Birdette, an Australian-based lingerie company.

The striking slideshow was met with a large amount of approval from social media users, amassing more than 20,000 likes since going live less than two hours ago. Additionally, more than 200 admirers quickly commented under the post to compliment Yaslen on her figure, her looks, and her choice of lingerie.

“So cute and so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Beauty! And love this set so much,” a second fan chimed in, following the sentiment with a bikini and heart-eye emoji.

“Baby girl is always slaying,” a third admirer gushed.

“You are a gorgeous goddess, omg your beauty is beyond this world,” a fourth individual proclaimed, finishing their sentence with a heart-eye, and red heart emoji.

Yaslen has served up plenty of jaw-dropping looks on her Instagram account this week. On Friday, she uploaded a series of steamy images that displayed her in cheeky denim shorts and a scanty black crop-top.